Mid-South dog competing in National Dog Show

When you're watching the National Dog Show on Thursday, keep an eye out for this girl!

A dog with Mid-South roots has already been named Best In Breed, and we spoke with one of her owners the night before the big competition.

"It's very unusual for a female to beat a male at that level of competition,” said Pat Land, owner of Dirty Diana. “So, when girls win you're very proud of them."

This beautiful and imposing girl, Dirty Diana, is the one that beat the boy Cane Corso also known as an Italian Mastiff in The National Dog Show.

Land, a pet groomer, bred her female Cane Corso with a dog from Argentina and Dirty Diana is the result. Vickie Venzen from Maryland is Dirty Diana's trainer and handler.

"I promised her if I had a good one, that I would see that she got her,” Venzen said.

And Venzen made the most of it, achieving two firsts.

"She's the first Cane Corso to go best of breed at the show and Vickie is the first African American handler to go best of breed at all with a Cane Corso," Venzen said.

Cane Corsos are large dogs once owned by gladiators. Part of their look is the result of cosmetic surgery. In America they usually clip the ears.

These guys will eventually grow to more than over 100 pounds. They are very strong dogs. But Venzen expert handling makes showing Dirty Diana quite the dog treat.

