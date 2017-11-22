Westy’s preps for Thanksgiving feast to feed the homeless

Volunteers are putting in hours of hard work and years of dedication to make Thanksgiving special for hundreds of Memphians who don't have a place to call home.

"We love helping wherever we can,” said volunteer Andi Minner. "They can come in, they can warm up, they can have a hot meal.”

Minner helped to keep this feed the homeless event going for 13 years ago.

Thursday, Westy's in downtown on North Main will partner with Lindenwood Christian Church and BBQ Relief Network to provide hundreds of plates for anyone in need.

Over the years it has brought the entire community together.

"When people said we want to be a part of it, we even got kids involved by allowing them to hand out drinks, and to bake cupcakes and cookies to hand out for desert,” Minner said.

From warm food, to warm clothes...

"We wanted to make sure our brothers and sisters are taken care of for this winter," said Christopher Moore.

Moore and his wife Regina Moore work with the nonprofit Planting Seed. They will be handing out warm clothes and blankets to those in need at 333 Adams Street in downtown.

"We need to show the community that we are together, show the homeless community that we haven't forgot about them,” Moore said.

For local groups like these, Thanksgiving is about giving back any way possible.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.