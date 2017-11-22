Overton Square restaurant cooks Thanksgiving dinner for St. Jude - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Overton Square restaurant cooks Thanksgiving dinner for St. Jude families

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
David Walker (Source: WMC Action News 5) David Walker (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An Overton Square restaurant is making sure families staying at the St. Jude Target House have a Thanksgiving meal.

Stanley BBQ grilled hundreds of pounds of turkey that will be served to the St. Jude families.

This is the fourth year the restaurant owner has put together the meal. He was inspired by a friend who had a nephew die from cancer.

"We want to feed these families Thanksgiving dinner and try to take their minds off of things. Get things as close to home as they can be and kind of take the worry off of things for the afternoon," Stanley BBQ owner David Walker said.

The restaurant also had a band and a donation jar so customers could support the Target house.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

