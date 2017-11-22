20-year-old man shot, killed in Tunica - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

20-year-old man shot, killed in Tunica

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
TUNICA, MS (WMC) -

Police are being tight-lipped about a deadly shooting that happened earlier Wednesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Mayhan Street in Tunica.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot and killed by a family member who is now in custody. 

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

