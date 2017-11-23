FedEx worker killed, Cold conditions this morning, coffee drinkers rejoice

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning :

FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning. We are learning more information about what exactly happened and some of the details behind it this morning.

We are sending a high five to the City of Memphis for being ranked as the most giving city in the country. No surprise right? We'll tell you about the study next.

The famous Butterball Turkey hotline is back again and includes text messaging and online chat support options. We'll explain what to expect if you need to call today.

According to new data, studies show drinking three to four cups a day of coffee may lower risk of heart disease and death. Cheers!

Weather:

It's in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs in the mid 50s today. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Local pastor Quentin Barlow found dead

Woman convicted in hair weave killings collapses as guilty verdict read

Southaven alderman, Memphis firefighter arrested for hiring ...

Gospel singer Shea Norman dies at 45



Join us as we get ready on this Thanksgiving day. We are up early and live with you this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor