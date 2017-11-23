FedEx worker killed at airport hub

FedEx has confirmed that an employee was killed at the airport this morning.

A female worker was trapped under a conveyor belt.

She was pronounced dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

FedEx released a statement regarding the incident:

"Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub. Our prayers are with our colleague's family, friends, and co-workers. We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation."

Airport police are handling this investigation.

Stay tuned to wmcactionnews5.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.