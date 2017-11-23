FedEx worker killed at airport hub - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx worker killed at airport hub

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

FedEx has confirmed that an employee was killed at the airport this morning.

A female worker was trapped under a conveyor belt. 

She was pronounced dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

FedEx released a statement regarding the incident:

"Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub.  Our prayers are with our colleague's family, friends, and co-workers.  We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation."

Airport police are handling this investigation.

Stay tuned to wmcactionnews5.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:10 AM EST2017-11-23 15:10:25 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>

  • 50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

  • Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly