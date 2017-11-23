Carjacking suspects lead deputies on chase

Instead of spending the holiday with family, three teenagers will be spending their Thanksgiving behind bars.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was in a pursuit of five suspects wanted after a carjacking in Mississippi.

The suspects bailed out of the car near Winchester and Riverdale.

Three of the five suspects are in custody. A male and female are still on the run. All suspects are believed to be under the age of 18.

Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies say a black Infiniti was stolen at a Dodge's Chicken in Olive Branch. They tried to pull the stolen car over on Winchester when it took off, reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.



“I was going to get some coffee, and all of a sudden a heard a loud screech, you know how you heard when a car is going to crash?” said Ron Reddick, who witnessed the crash. “And I looked up in this black Infiniti was spinning heading this direction with two sheriff's officers right behind it.”



Reddick says the Infiniti came within several feet from him as he sat in the McDonalds parking lot. He saw the five teenagers inside the car get out and take off.



“It veered left just a little bit, I thought it was going to hit my van, I don't know what I would have did if it did that, but it hit that pole, and slid that way then the sheriff got out and they chased two that way and I think three that way,” Reddick said.

Deputies say with what they found inside the suspect's car after they took off, they're lucky no one was seriously injured.



Three guns, a magazine holding 30 rounds and shell casings were found in the car, leading deputies to believe they had fired shots at some point.



“Thank goodness nobody got hurt, because they did have weapons and they could have used them on citizens or our deputies,” said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office PIO Earle Farrell.



“They did a good job man,” Reddick said. “Yeah they did an awesome job man. Glad they were able to get all these guns off the streets too. Look at all those guns over there!”



One deputy had minor injuries after being rammed by the suspects but we're told she will be OK.

