Deputies on foot chase after car thief suspects - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Deputies on foot chase after car thief suspects

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on a foot pursuit of five suspects wanted for a stolen car out of Mississippi.

The suspects bailed out of the car at Winchester and Riverdale.

Deputies have set up a perimeter around the area. 

Stay tuned to wmcactionnews5.com for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:10 AM EST2017-11-23 15:10:25 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>

  • 50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

  • Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly