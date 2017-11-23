Man found shot, killed inside home; minivan stolen

Memphis police are investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Cochese Avenue.

Police say a man was shot and killed, and the suspect(s) stole the victim’s minivan from his driveway.

A family member found the man dead inside the house around noon.

Police need the public’s help finding the minivan. It’s a teal green or gray 2005 Honda Odyssey with a tag number 891FSM. One distinguishing feature on the minivan is an Air National Guard sticker on the left windshield.

The suspect(s) are believed to be armed.

If you see the minivan or know anything about this crime, please contact MPD.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.