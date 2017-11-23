MPD identifies grandfather shot, killed inside home

Memphis police are investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Cochese Avenue.

Police say a man was shot and killed, and the suspect(s) stole the victim’s minivan from his driveway.

A family member found the man, later identified as 68-year-old Robert Wong, dead inside the house around noon.

A photo of Wong was not immediately available.

“When I looked out the door I just saw the police and ambulances out here,” said neighbor Tonnie Burt.



Thanksgiving Day turned into a holiday nightmare.



Family, friends, and neighbors stood behind the crime scene tape desperately waiting for answers.

“You can't take someone's life,” said neighbor Debbra Meadow. “That's precious, that's a gift from God.”



“It is scary, like I don't know if I'm safe anymore,” said neighbor Dariana Fuents.



Several neighbors said the man killed was in the Air National Guard.



“He was in the military,” said neighbor Harvey Williams. “He was master sergeant in the military.”



Williams said he knows the victim.



“I don't understand why something like this would happen to him,” Williams said.



Williams says he helped cut the man's grass for years.



“He was a good guy, quiet man, wore glasses and he didn't bother anybody,” Williams said.



Now, as this family tries to make sense of this holiday nightmare, law enforcement too say it’s tough.



“It has dampened the holiday spirit,” said MPD Deputy Chief Don Crowe.

Police need the public’s help finding the minivan. It’s a teal green or gray 2005 Honda Odyssey with a tag number 891FSM. One distinguishing feature on the minivan is an Air National Guard sticker on the left windshield.

The suspect(s) are believed to be armed.

If you see the minivan or know anything about this crime, please contact MPD.

