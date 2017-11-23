Church gives Thanksgiving meal, clothes to hundreds in need

This Thanksgiving Day a Memphis church made sure people were fed and kept warm.

This is the 18th year that Cathedral of Faith has held their food and clothing giveaway. Those who are being helped say they couldn't make it through the holidays without it.



For Jasmine Sessoms, paying the bills for her kid’s clothes can be hard.



"It's really needed for me because just in case my daughter needs new shoes or a new outfit I just can come to Cathedral of Faith and get it,” Sessoms said.



For the sixth year in a row, the mother of two came to the church's clothing giveaway where she got shoes, shirts. dresses and sandals for herself and her children for free.

All the clothing came from donations.



"It's really a beautiful thing and it touches my heart too emotionally because I love churches that do stuff like this,” Sessoms said.



"It's a great joy and it's an honor to be able to do it,” said Connie Booker from the church.



Booker runs the event, which also includes a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. She says every time she thinks about not doing the annual event, her thoughts turn to people like Sessoms.



"Somebody is going come looking for this meal on Thanksgiving Day,” Booker said. “What are we going to do if they come and we're not here?”

"It's the true meaning of the heart for the holidays,” Sessoms said.



More than 300 people were being helped by Thursday’s event.

