Church gives Thanksgiving to the homeless

Many associate Thanksgiving with good food and family time, but for others, the biggest meaning of the holiday is giving back.

Thanksgiving is a day spent with family, but the people at a Mid-South church are creating their own family.



“Today we are feeding the homeless and needy in our community,” said Callie Hammonds, New Allen AME Church.



The people eating at the New Allen AME Church might not have gotten a meal Thursday otherwise.



“They get great joy out of somebody caring for them,” Hammonds said.



“Can't believe the food, I grew up on this food,” said Cicero Falls III.



Falls is one who greatly appreciated the wonderful turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. People like Falls left with a smile, a warm heart but perhaps most importantly, a full stomach.



The Thanksgiving event at New Allen Church isn't just about the delicious food. It's also about helping the needy in any way they can. They also had free clothes to anyone who might need it to stay warm this winter.



“They don't have hats and gloves so it gets cold out there, and we want to make sure everybody is taken care of,” Hammonds said.



“And I've seen some nice jackets and coats come from back there too as well,” Falls said. “So I really appreciate being in this environment during this time of the year.”

The end effect of all the food, prayer, and community is some inspired and connected community members.



“Give the best you can on a daily basis and be thankful every day on a daily basis and everything will work out for you,” Falls said.



Those are certainly great words to live by.

