Shoppers hit the stores for early deals

It's a Thanksgiving tradition for many people. Once the turkey is done it's time to head out for some early Black Friday deals.

This year was no exception.

The Tanger Outlet mall was packed with shoppers looking for deals, but for many, this is just one of the many stops on the early Black Friday shopping agenda.

Now that your Thanksgiving feast is over, ‘tis the season to shop.



"I am a big shopper so I do this every year,” said shopper Spencer Newsom.



From the big box retailers to local outlet malls, people across the Mid-South hit the stores looking for deals.



"I'm used to people running over me and all that, so I'm used to it,” Newsom said.



Newsom started his shopping at Walmart and ended up at Tanger Outlets in Southaven.

The outlet will remain open through the night until the close of business on Friday.

Newsom cut his family time short to do his favorite pastime.



"My family is like, y’all coming over, and I'm like naw we going shopping, so it do interfere with the family,” Newsom said.



For Shonyelle Tate and her daughter, hunting down the Black Friday deals is a piece of cake for this Black Friday duo.



"I've found some better deals coming out early,” Tate said. "I? have a lot of apps that's I've downloaded ahead of time, and so when I? get those notifications that's how I? plan my shopping experience.”



But snagging a good price on clothes does not come with the same challenges as snagging pricey electronics.



Some Best Buy shoppers stood outside for more than 24 hours hoping to make their Christmas wish list come true



Don’t forget these safety tips for Black Friday shopping.

Don't leave bags visible in your car, try not to carry large amounts of cash, and park in well-lit areas.

