Black Friday officially begins, Warmer conditions today and this weekend, ways to avoid carbs with leftovers, more jobs coming to St. Jude

Happy Friday!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning :
It is Black Friday. We will showcase all of the people, aim for live interviews and talk about some of the deals this morning.
Holidays are known for its famous carbohydrates. However, if you're more concerned about your waist instead of their taste, we have some tips to help you curb that craving for all those carbs.
Two carjacking suspects are on the run after leading Shelby County deputies on a police chase. Three teens have already been arrested. We'll explain the wild chase and what the clues police have this morning.
A long-lost piece of Memphis sports history is charging the field once again in the pages of a new book. It's about one of the best pro football teams of all time in Memphis in the late 20s and early 30s. I'll tell you about Tigers by the River this morning on WMC5.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is committing to create 1,800 jobs within six years. We'll explain what to expect this morning.
Weather:
It is slightly warmer this morning but it will be considerably warmer throughout the day if you plan to shop with highs in the 60s. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Local pastor Quentin Barlow found dead
Woman convicted in hair weave killings collapses as guilty verdict read
Teacher faces drug charges after caught on cam in classroom
Carjacking suspects lead deputies on chase
Air National Guardsman shot, killed inside home
Join us on this black Friday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The annual shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday is nearly upon us.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Cochese Avenue.More >>
It's a Thanksgiving tradition for many people. Once the turkey is done it's time to head out for some early Black Friday deals.More >>
A long-lost piece of Memphis sports history is charging the field once again in the pages of a new book.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
