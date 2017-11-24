City watch issued for missing teen

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.

Devonte Holloway,16, was last seen leaving his residence on Fairway Circle Meadow West, early Friday morning.

Holloway is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds . He was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue stripes on the sleeve, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and is not on his medication.

If you see Holloway, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

