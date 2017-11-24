City watch issued for missing teen

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The annual shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday is nearly upon us.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Cochese Avenue.More >>
It's a Thanksgiving tradition for many people. Once the turkey is done it's time to head out for some early Black Friday deals.More >>
A long-lost piece of Memphis sports history is charging the field once again in the pages of a new book.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was a 22-year veteran of the department and is survived by his wife and adult son.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
For $50, you can own the grouchy gobbler – under one condition.More >>
