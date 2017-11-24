Black Friday rush sees long lines for deals

Black Friday hit the Mid-South with a bang.

Places like Tanger Outlets, Best Buy, and Toys R Us were filled with people looking for the best deal.



Shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Southaven said the first wave hit just after midnight.



"The parking lot was so packed you couldn't even get in. We had to park way on the end and get in and get out," said Montez Johnson.



Some said even though they were among the first inside, they were still fighting hard to leave with what they came for.



"Get what you want first cause a lot of shopping going on. There's a lot of things gone you would think were here," Johnson said.



Even though there's a recent switch to online shopping, many people said the reason they came out was for the atmosphere. They said they loved putting their boots on the ground to find these Black Friday deals.



Madeline, 16, said she was here as a cheerleader for friends and family during the rush.



"I'm really just here for them to carry the bags and such. Moral support you gotta keep em going," Madeline said.

Tips included wearing wearing warm clothing for the walk in, comfortable shoes that are good for the long haul, and taking a break when you need it.



"Cause we've been going for like 12 hours now, but after that we're going to recuperate. We're going to get back on it, and it's going to be wonderful," Madeline said.



Tanger Outlets representatives said they would close at 10 p.m. Friday.

