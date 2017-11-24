Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult

A Memphis teen is being tried as an adult following a homicide earlier this year.

Kevin Young, 17, is being charged with first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of a felony in the death of 17-year-old Kevion Hopkins.

Young and one other suspect are accused of shooting Hopkins in the back in Orange Mound.

Marshawn Brakefield, 18, is also facing first-degree murder charges, but his case has not yet been bound over from juvenile court.



For Kevion’s family, it's been tough the last several months.



Jessie Patton was more relieved Friday when he learned one of his grandson's alleged killers is now being charged as an adult.

“I'll let justice take its course,” Patton said.

According to police, the victim was shot in his back near Seemes and Hoskins as he was riding in a car.

In July, his family said Kevion had just graduated from Hamilton Heights High School and was set to attend Lane College.



“He won't even be here to see his 18th birthday, won't be here to go to college, won't be here to do the stuff he wanted to do,” said Kevion’s sister Destiny Finley.

No court date has been set at this time.

