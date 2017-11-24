Teen murder suspect tried as adult

A Memphis teen is being tried as an adult following a homicide earlier this year.

Kevin Young, 17, is being charged with first degree murder and murder in perpetration of a felony in the death of 17-year-old Kevion Hopkins.

Young and one other suspect are accused of shooting Hopkins in the back in Orange Mound.

No court date has been set at this time.

