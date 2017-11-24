Customized shoe designer gets attention worldwide

It's not the typical mix for making money, but for self-made Ellery Hardrick Jr. he's made his art into a worldwide business customizing shoes into glittery creations.More >>
It's not the typical mix for making money, but for self-made Ellery Hardrick Jr. he's made his art into a worldwide business customizing shoes into glittery creations.More >>
Memphis Police Department found the minivan stolen from a grandfather after he was shot and killed on Thanksgiving.More >>
Memphis Police Department found the minivan stolen from a grandfather after he was shot and killed on Thanksgiving.More >>
There are new questions about safety at the FedEx Memphis hub after a worker was killed during the busy holiday shipping season.More >>
There are new questions about safety at the FedEx Memphis hub after a worker was killed during the busy holiday shipping season.More >>
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Memphis.More >>
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A Memphis teen is being tried as an adult following a homicide earlier this year.More >>
A Memphis teen is being tried as an adult following a homicide earlier this year.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>