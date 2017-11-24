13-year-old injured in shooting

A 13-year-old has been hospitalized after a shooting Friday afternoon, Memphis police confirmed.

Police said the teen was shot in the right leg, and he is in non-critical condition.

Police are working to find out where the shooting happened.

Earlier we caught up with investigators around Keel Avenue and Ayers Street in North Memphis. A few officers were there looking for evidence.

People who live nearby said they did not hear any gunshots.

No other details are available at this time. We are following this story and will update it as more information becomes available.

