5 Great Things: Feeding St. Jude families and inspiring students

This week's 5 Great Things prove that the Mid-South truly has a giving heart.

Stanley BBQ grilled hundreds of pounds of turkey to make sure families at the St. Jude Target House had a Thanksgiving meal. This was the fourth year the Overton Square restaurant owner put together the event.

Westy's on North Main partnered with Lindenwood Christian Church and BBQ Relief Network to provide hundreds of plates for anyone in need. Over the 13 years the event has been going, it has brought the entire community together.

The Memphis Grizzlies helped kids improve their game at the annual Thanksgiving Break Gameday clinic. The children also got to see the Grizzlies warm-up on the court before Wednesday's game.

Thanksgiving Day travelers got a special treat when they arrived at Memphis International Airport. Therapy dogs greeted flyers to help keep travelers calm in the hustle and bustle.

A former Army Drill Sergeant is using her skills from her time in the army to inspire the children at Downtown Elementary. Principal Debra Martin says her mission is to teach responsibility while having a little fun.

