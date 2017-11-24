Grizzlies host Thanksgiving Break clinic for kids

Some Memphis youth were thankful to learn basketball skills from the very best earlier this week.

The Grizzlies held their Thanksgiving Break Gameday Clinic on Wednesday for kids ages 6-17.

The kids not only got skills training, but they also received tickets to that night’s home game at FedExForum, where they also got an up-close look at how the Grizzlies warm up on the court.

