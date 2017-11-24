Police find vehicle matching homicide victim’s stolen van

Memphis Police Department found a vehicle matching the description of the minivan stolen from a grandfather after he was shot and killed on Thanksgiving.

However, police have not confirmed if it is the stolen vehicle.

Robert Wong, 68, was a medical clinic chief in the Tennessee Air National Guard. He was found dead inside his home by a family member around noon on Thursday, and his minivan was gone.

Police are working to track down the person or people responsible for robbing, shooting, and killing the grandfather. The suspect or suspects also stole his teal 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan with a tag number of 891-FSM.

“It's sad, tragic,” said neighbor Angela Proby.

Police also believe the suspect or suspects are armed and dangerous.



“I'll never ever forget this, this is terrible,” said neighbor Debbra Meadow.



“Just go in somebody house and shoot them like that and take their vehicle, get a job,” Proby said.



Friday, we saw cameras on Cochese Avenue. Neighbors hope there's video surveillance to lead police to whoever did this.

Like investigators, many neighbors and family are hoping someone will come forward and say something.

Meantime, people who knew him have been vocal on social media.

"R.I.P. my great friend from the Air National Guard of many years," wrote Donald Hawkins.

"Wong was always kind to everybody,” wrote Martha Moore. “It is so sad to think he died in such a horrible way."

If you know anything about this crime, please call Memphis Police Department.

