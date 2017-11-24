Vandals damage vehicles at senior living facility

Six vehicles at a senior living apartment complex were vandalized in an overnight crime spree.

It was definitely a Black Friday for several senior citizens at the Latham Terrace apartments.



"All I know is I came out here and at least six cars were vandalized,” said resident James Haywood.



They spent the day cleaning up and fixing their vehicles. According to Memphis police, someone smashed at least five vehicles' windows at the apartments.

Police said the damage was done between 9 p.m. and midnight on Thanksgiving at the senior living facility.



Haywood had to spend $170 to get the window fixed on his vehicle. Others said they may have to spend as much as $500, money that's tough to come by on a fixed income.



"That takes all of the money that I have on the side,” Haywood said.



Residents at the complex said to help avoid having issues like this again at the complex, management here needs to add security.



Police say the criminals did not take any valuables from the vehicles. These seniors though say the incident has them afraid to leave their apartments.



"I think it's just a tragedy that it would happen around Thanksgiving and then they would pick the seniors,” said resident Roger Clark.



Clark was thankful though that nobody was injured during the crime spree.

We have reached out to management at Latham Terrace Apartments but have yet to hear back.

