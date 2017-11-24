Peabody Hotel hosts 35th annual tree lighting ceremony

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Memphis.

Friday was the tree lighting ceremony in the grand lobby of the Peabody Hotel.

This year's tree is 30 feet tall and has been decorated with 20,000 lights. It took a team of florists seven hours to get it all set up.

The hotel featured live music throughout the day, with the tree finally being turned on after the evening duck march.

People of all ages filled the lobby to get a look.

"I thought it was really cool and I love Christmas,” said Sandra Woodard from Memphis. “It was wonderful. we've been here all evening and I thoroughly enjoyed the music and we love the children."

We're told there are 11 other Christmas trees throughout the hotel.

The lighting ceremony has been a tradition for the last 35 years.

