City watch issued for missing 8-year-old

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing boy, according to Memphis Police Department. 

Jemarien Brown,8, was last at his home on Webb Way on November 24.

Brown is described as  3-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 50 pounds . He was last seen wearing black and red shorts, and socks with no shoes or shirt. 

If you see Brown, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

