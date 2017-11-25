Missing 8-year-old found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 8-year-old found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert was canceled after an 8-year-old was found safe.

Jemarien Brown, 8, has been found. 

Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert for Brown on Friday night after he went missing from his home on Webb Way. 

