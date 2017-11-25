Man cracks safe at Railgarten

Memphis police are looking for a man who broke into a popular Cooper-Young restaurant.

Security cameras at Railgarten caught this man breaking in early Wednesday morning

Police say he spent more than an hour inside, used latex gloves, and even got into the business's safe..

He was wearing jeans, black New Balance shoes and a black backpack

If you have any information regarding this case, call Memphis Police Department.

