Man on the run after Dollar General robbery

Memphis police say a man tried to rob a Dollar General with a pocket knife.

This happened November 17 at the store on Millbranch Road.

Police say this suspect shopped for more than half an hour.

When he went to check out, he pulled out a folding knife and demanded money as the clerk opened the register.

The cashier shut the register and yelled for her manager.

The man ran out of the store.

If you have any information, call Memphis Police Department.

