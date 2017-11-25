Robbery suspect caught on camera

A suspect is caught on camera in an armed robbery at a Frayser Subway.

Police say the man entered the Subway on Thomas Street on November 15 and robbed the store at gunpoint around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect ran after taking money from the register.

If you have any information about the crime call CrimeStoppers at 528-Cash.

