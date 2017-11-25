Memphis club shooting leaves two injured - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis club shooting leaves two injured

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Two victims were shot in an overnight shooting Saturday.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at Club Mailhandlers near the airport. 

One of the victims got into a verbal altercation with the suspect(s), and was punched. 

After going outside, the suspect(s) fired shots at the victims from a black Nissan Maxima. 

Both victims are in non critical condition. 

If you have any information regarding this case, call police. 

