Man charged in southeast Memphis murder

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in southeast Memphis.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Stone Ridge Drive Friday night.

When officers arrived they located one male who had been shot. The victim later died.

Justin Mays, 21, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and murder in perpetration of a felony.

