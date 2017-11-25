Washington State dealing with flooding along Skagit River

Heavy rains in Washington State over the past few days have led to the Skagit River to rise to its highest level in 11 years. The river is located north of Seattle, and people living along the rivers banks are prepared to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Flooding has already caused the closing of dozens of roads in Skagit County, and according to the Department of Emergency Management for the county, they are preparing for the possible evacuation of some 250 people.

Downstream, residents in the city of Mount Vernon are also preparing for the rise of the river. The Skagit River is already in major flood stage in the city with the water still rising.

The river crested at 36.56 feet just after 2 p.m. PST on Thursday near Concrete, Washington, the National Weather Service says, the highest it’s been since 2006.

The water is forecasted to recede through the weekend to normal levels, but for some the damage has been done as the flood waters ravaged homes, vehicles, and businesses.

