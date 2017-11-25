Man shot at Hickory Hill apartment complex has lengthy criminal history

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after shooting a man in the head at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.More >>
Heavy rains in Washington State over the past few days have led to the Skagit River to rise to its highest level in 11 years.More >>
Jemarien Brown, 8, has been found.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in southeast Memphis.More >>
Two victims were struck in an overnight shooting early Saturday.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Auburn University alum and former NBA player Charles Barkley attended the university Saturday for the unveiling of a statue in his honor and to offer his opinion on the outcome of the Iron Bowl. But he also offered his opinion on the Alabama Senate race.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.More >>
