Man shot at Hickory Hill apartment complex has lengthy criminal history

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after shooting a man in the head at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther did some digging and found the victim, Pierre Cheer, 24, had a lengthy criminal history.

"I looked to my left and there's a body laying right here, and I'm like wow," neighbor Terrence Harrold said.

According to a police affidavit, 21-year-old Justin Mays wouldn't let Cheer's girlfriend leave his apartment.

When Cheer showed up, the two got into an argument.

Cheer's girlfriend told police that Cheer said, "You're going to shoot me, because I ain't leaving without her."

She said Mays then shot Cheer in the head, and a neighbor who didn't want to be identified came to the scene to help immediately at the shooting.

He said Mays calmly told him a different story.

"He kept saying like 'bro, they tried to rob me, they tried to rob me,' and I'm like 'man, the cops are here to do their job.' And he stayed, I mean, he waited for the cops," the neighbor said.

Cheer has been in the news before. In June, Memphis police were searching all over the city for Cheer after he allegedly kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter from her mother, the same woman who witnessed Cheer get shot.

During this June incident, Cheer allegedly rammed a police car trying to get away.

As police continue to investigate Friday's shooting, neighbors just want the gruesome mess left behind to be cleaned up.

"I'm really upset about it. Because I called down there at like 10, 11 o'clock and nothing happened," Harrold said.

WMC5 looked into the criminal history for both the suspect and the victim in this homicide. Mays, the alleged shooter, doesn’t have any convictions in Shelby County.

The victim, Cheer, has been arrested for aggravated robbery, assault, possession of drugs, and prostitution related charges in Oklahoma.

