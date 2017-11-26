Police investigating gas station shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police investigating gas station shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened on Cherry Road Sunday night. 

When our crews arrived police had the Citgo gas station blocked with crime scene tape.

The victim is in non-critical condition.

No word on a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly