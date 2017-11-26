Plane crashes in south MS - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Plane crashes in south MS

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Central Mississippi (WMC) -

Emergency personnel are investigating a plane crash in south Mississippi.

The plane made an emergency landing in a field in Lamar County near Hattiesburg. 

The aircraft slid into some trees and landed on its nose. 

Three people were on board at the time of the crash. 

No injuries were reported. 

