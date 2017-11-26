13-year-old killed in shooting, friend in custody

A juvenile has died after being shot by his friend.

Memphis police responded to the call on Hickory Trace Cove Saturday night.

Carl Fowler, 13, was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family says he was playing basketball at a friend's house when the shooting happened.

They believe the shooting was accidental.

Montez Carr, 13, has been charged with reckless homicide.

Stay tuned to wmcactionnews5.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.