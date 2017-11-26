Ole Miss coach apologizes for actions during Egg Bowl

Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke apologized for his team’s actions during Thursday night’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

The Rebels’ had several on-field incidents, including DK Metcalf impersonating a peeing dog in the endzone and Breeland Speaks getting ejected after multiple personal fouls.

Both players said they let their emotions get the best of them.

Luke released the following statement on the players’ behavior:

“While I could not be prouder of the effort by our team in Thursday’s Egg Bowl victory, I was also disappointed in how some of our players let their emotions get the best of them. Those actions are not representative of who they are as men and not indicative of the type of behavior we instill in our student-athletes. This will serve as a teaching moment for these men, and we look forward to seeing them grow from this experience.”

The Rebels won the game, 31-28. The school then confirmed Luke would stay on as head coach for next year after going 6-6 in the year after Hugh Freeze was released.

