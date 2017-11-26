City to close portion of A.W. Willis starting Monday

The City of Memphis will be closing traffic on A.W. Willis Avenue starting Monday.

Both eastbound lanes on A.W. Willis will be blocked, forcing traffic leaving Mud Island to turn south (right) down Front Street.

Likewise, westbound traffic (entering the island) will not be allowed to go south (left) on Front Street, and southbound traffic on Front will not be allowed to turn east on A.W. Willis (however, southbound traffic on Front will be able to turn west onto the A.W. Willis bridge).

The road will be closed as the city works to improve the sewer system.

Repairs will begin at 9:30 a.m. and could last up to a week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.