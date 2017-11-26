Ole Miss to keep Matt Luke as head coach

Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke apologized for his team’s actions during Thursday night’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

Ole Miss is taking the interim label off of head coach Matt Luke.

The team made the announcement on its Twitter page:

ANNOUNCEMENT | Matt Luke has been officially named head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Press conference Monday at 11:30am. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/cS2w1LsPAi — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2017

Luke and the Rebels finished 6-6 in 2016, as Luke took the place of Hugh Freeze, who was dismissed from the team in July.

Luke’s team went 3-5 in conference play, wrapping up their season with a win over rival Mississippi State.

Luke, Chancellor Jeff Vitter, and Athletic Director Ross Bjork will introduce the new coach at a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m.

