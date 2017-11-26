Ole Miss to keep Matt Luke as head coach - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ole Miss to keep Matt Luke as head coach

OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Ole Miss is taking the interim label off of head coach Matt Luke.

The team made the announcement on its Twitter page:

Luke and the Rebels finished 6-6 in 2016, as Luke took the place of Hugh Freeze, who was dismissed from the team in July.

Luke’s team went 3-5 in conference play, wrapping up their season with a win over rival Mississippi State.

Luke, Chancellor Jeff Vitter, and Athletic Director Ross Bjork will introduce the new coach at a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m.

