Tigers up to 16 in AP Poll, 14 in Coaches Poll

The Memphis Tigers keep rising.

The football team is up to 16 in this week’s AP Poll. The Coaches Poll thinks the Tigers are even better, placing them 14th.

Memphis is coming off a 70-13 win over ECU this weekend, capping off a 10-1 season where they were undefeated at home.

The Tigers will play undefeated UCF in the AAC Championship game on December 2.

Memphis is hosting a watch party at the Liberty Bowl, free to the public. Gates open at 10 a.m., with kickoff at 11 a.m.

