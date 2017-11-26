Man shot, taken to hospital in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, taken to hospital in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Brookins Street just after 9 p.m.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly