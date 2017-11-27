Couple ran off the road, shot in Shelby County

A traffic incident led to a shooting and a crash on a Shelby County road Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said a man and woman were driving east on Hacks Cross Road near East Shelby Drive when a black Nissan tried to run them off the road.

The victims said they rolled down their window to talk to the driver, but the only thing that came from the other car was bullets.

The bullets hit the man in the leg. He and the woman crashed while trying to drive away.

The woman was injured in the crash; however, both victims are expected to be OK.

The two victims said they did not know why they were targeted.

