What we are working on Monday morning

Happy Monday!!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

Today is the biggest day of the year for shopping online as people look for bargains and deep discounts they can't find any other time of the year. We'll talk about the trends we're seeing online this morning.

Mud Island residents and others who work or live downtown could see delays on you way to work or school this morning. We're going to tell you about delays downtown this week on #wmc5.

The Memphis Tigers are now number 16 in the AP poll after yet another dominating win. The Tigers now set their sights on the AAC title game against Central Florida...the only team to beat the Tigers this year. We'll preview the game.

A football coach's time on staff at Penn State may have cost him a job. Some University of Tennessee students protested in Knoxville, upon word that Greg Schiano was in line to be the school's next head football coach. We'll look at the issues this morning.

Have you ever wondered why some drinks make you a little happier than others? Researchers said it could be the type of alcohol you're drinking. We'll explain a brand new study this morning.

Weather:

Temps in the 30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 60s...Lots of sunshine today..Details on when we could see rain in the forecast. Details on the day and the week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 minutes away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Join us on this Monday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor