What we are working on Monday morning

Today is the biggest day of the year for shopping online as people look for bargains and deep discounts they can't find any other time of the year. We'll talk about the trends we're seeing online this morning.
Mud Island residents and others who work or live downtown could see delays on you way to work or school this morning. We're going to tell you about delays downtown this week on #wmc5.
The Memphis Tigers are now number 16 in the AP poll after yet another dominating win. The Tigers now set their sights on the AAC title game against Central Florida...the only team to beat the Tigers this year. We'll preview the game.
A football coach's time on staff at Penn State may have cost him a job. Some University of Tennessee students protested in Knoxville, upon word that Greg Schiano was in line to be the school's next head football coach. We'll look at the issues this morning.
Have you ever wondered why some drinks make you a little happier than others? Researchers said it could be the type of alcohol you're drinking. We'll explain a brand new study this morning.
Temps in the 30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 60s...Lots of sunshine today..Details on when we could see rain in the forecast. Details on the day and the week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 minutes away all morning long.
Andrew Douglas
Memphis ranks the highest in the United States when it comes to accidental shootings.More >>
A Memphis teen is dead after being shot by his friend.More >>
A traffic incident led to a shooting and a crash on a Shelby County road Sunday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Cherry Road on Saturday night.More >>
The City of Memphis will be closing traffic on A.W. Willis Avenue starting Monday.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.More >>
