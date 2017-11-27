Avoid scams this Cyber Monday

The biggest online shopping holiday is here.

Cyber Monday is full of deals from your favorite retailers, but when it comes to shopping online, make sure you stay safe.

Experts say thieves are trying their hardest to disguise scams as legitimate Cyber Monday deals.

They said crooks will disguise the web addresses to look like normal businesses.

Before you enter any sensitive information, look at that address and make sure it looks correct.

You can also look to your credit card provider for help, or put extra precautions like two factor authentication on your accounts.

