5 Cardinals eligible for MLB Hall of Fame

Three members of the St. Louis Cardinals 2006 World Championship team are on this years Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Chris Carpenter, Scott Rolen, and Jason Isringhausen are all eligible to become members of baseballs most prestigious club.

Carpenter won the Cy Young Award in 2005 and was a three-time All-Star. Rolen won eight Gold Gloves, made seven All-Star appearances, and was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1997. Isringhausen is the Cardinals all time saves leader and a two-time All Star.

Larry Walker, who played the last two of his 17 seasons with St. Louis is also on the ballot, along with Jamie Moyer who made eight pitching appearances for the organization back in 1991.

Hall of Fame election results will be announced on January 24.

