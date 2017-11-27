Riverkings' 6-game winning streak snapped - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Riverkings' 6-game winning streak snapped

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

After a split with the Peoria Rivermen this weekend, the Mississippi Riverkings ended November play in the Southern Professional Hockey League with a 6-2 record, 8-3 overall. 

The organization had won six straight games before Saturday's loss to the Rivermen. The Riverkings are 4-1 at home and 4-2 on the road. 

The next home game is Friday, December 1, against the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs, at 7 p.m. 

