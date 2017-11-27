1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.More >>
One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.More >>
Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.More >>
With the fall semester drawing to a close, and bachelor’s degree holders earning up to 33 percent more on average than non-college-educated workers in certain states, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America.More >>
With the fall semester drawing to a close, and bachelor’s degree holders earning up to 33 percent more on average than non-college-educated workers in certain states, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America.More >>
A fire broke out at a Memphis church Monday morning.More >>
A fire broke out at a Memphis church Monday morning.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
A pool reporter said law enforcement stopped the van and the driver made obscene gestures.More >>
A pool reporter said law enforcement stopped the van and the driver made obscene gestures.More >>
All lanes are blocked on MS 16 due to police activity.More >>
All lanes are blocked on MS 16 due to police activity.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.More >>
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>