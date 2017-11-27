1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office) Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

Jessie Misskelley was arrested Saturday in Crittenden County for driving with a broken headlight, not having a driver's license, and no proof of insurance.

Misskelley, 42, was freed from prison six years ago. He spent nearly 20 years behind bars for the 1993 murders of three boys in West Memphis.

Misskelley, Damien Echols, and Jason Baldwin were all found guilty of killing the three boys. New forensic evidence in 2007 and a public outcry helped renew the legal proceedings against the West Memphis 3.

In 2010, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled the three men be given an evidentiary hearing on motions for a new trial. Less than a year later, the men entered Alford pleas, which allowed them to assert their innocence and get out of prison.

Misskelley is the only one of the West Memphis 3 who still lives in the West Memphis area.

