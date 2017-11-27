U of M alerts students following sexual assault on campus

University of Memphis warned students about a sexual assault that happened on campus.

The University Police Department said in a campus-wide safety alert that it's working with Memphis Police Department to investigate the assault.

The assault happened Sunday night in the Carpenter Complex.

The victim said she knew her attacker.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

