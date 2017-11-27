FedEx worker killed at airport hub identified by police

Memphis Police Department identified the FedEx worker killed at the company's airport hub on Thanksgiving morning.

Ellen Gladney was found dead at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, under a motorized mobile conveyer belt system.

Airport police and Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death--their investigation is expected to last 8-10 weeks.

Jerry Askin is working to learn more about Gladney and the investigation into her death. He'll have the latest details tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

