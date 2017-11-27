FedEx worker killed at airport hub identified by police - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx worker killed at airport hub identified by police

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Ellen Gladney (Source: Facebook) Ellen Gladney (Source: Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department identified the FedEx worker killed at the company's airport hub on Thanksgiving morning.

Ellen Gladney was found dead at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, under a motorized mobile conveyer belt system.

Airport police and Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death--their investigation is expected to last 8-10 weeks.

Jerry Askin is working to learn more about Gladney and the investigation into her death. He'll have the latest details tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
